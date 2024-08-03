Egyptian, Saudi Fms Discussed Regional Escalations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 3 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the“serious regional escalation in the past few days” during a phone call, yesterday.

The escalation was attributed to the Israeli regime's“extremist policies” and“adopted assassination approach,” according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of halting the ongoing escalation, and urged major countries, particularly the U.S., to fulfill their responsibilities and help stop the wave of violence.

Egypt is committed to continuing coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia, to address international and regional challenges, the statement added.

The Saudi foreign minister affirmed ongoing cooperation with Egypt, on regional issues to achieve the interests of both nations and ensure regional stability and security.– NNN-MENA

