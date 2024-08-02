Brand New $60 Million Estate In Crystal Cove Hits The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second Most-Expensive Orange County Listing in 2024

NEWPORT COAST, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Sotheby's International Realty announces the listing of a $60 million newly-constructed estate at 20 Coastline Drive in the prestigious Crystal Cove enclave of Newport Coast. The property is exclusively marketed by John Cain, President and Founder of the CAIN Group at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty. View the listing here: 20CoastlineDrive.com .



This brand-new estate spans 18,336 square feet, featuring six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a vast array of notable highlights and entertainment amenities. This extraordinary custom home, situated on a very private, end-of-cul-de-sac 34,000 sq. ft. lot, offers expansive 270-degree views of rolling hillsides and the Pacific Ocean, luxurious accommodations, fine finishes, modern design elements, sun-drenched living spaces, unparalleled privacy and a 30-foot building height allowance.

Upon entering the breathtaking two-story foyer, nestled between the formal living room and study, both with custom built-ins and Calacatta Borghini marble fireplaces, a three-story glass chandelier surrounded by a floating staircase highlights the vast scale of the home. The great room features motorized pocket slider doors that open to sublime ocean views, manicured grounds, a massive swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a California room. The main chef's kitchen boasts rift-cut white oak cabinets, marble countertops, Sub-Zero refrigerators, a Wolf 6+ burner range, and a private secondary caterer's cooking kitchen. The main level also includes a junior primary suite with ocean views, a walk-in closet, and a soaking tub bathroom.

The upper level houses the primary suite, offering vast ocean views, a private balcony, motorized shades, dual bathrooms, and dual walk-in closets. Each spacious guest room features marble-adorned ensuite baths.

The lower level features a home theater, a bar with a temperature-controlled wine room, a gym/flex room with a sauna, a cold plunge, a steam shower, a guest bedroom with Carrera marble features, and a 10-car subterranean garage. The home features advanced technology, including Control4 Smart Home automation, motorized pocket doors, a Vantage lighting system, and a commercial elevator servicing all three floors, ensuring convenience and security for its residents.

Outdoor living amenities include a large swimming pool and spa, assorted fountains and water features, a California room with ceiling heaters and speakers, and an outdoor kitchen with a Wolf BBQ and burner. Additional highlights are several covered seating areas, a fireplace, and meticulously landscaped grounds. Located in proximity to the world-class dining and shopping options of the Crystal Cove Promenade, Newport Beach, and Laguna Beach, Crystal Cove offers 24-hour guard-gated security, residents-only Canyon Club, and direct beach access.

Quotes from John Cain of the CAIN Group with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty:

“This listing represents one of the most significant estates in Crystal Cove. While the area's luxury homes typically offer high-end amenities and stunning views, this estate's location, lot size, design, and modern technology take it to a whole new level.”

“We have strategically positioned this property at the ow end of the competitive range of Crystal Cove, where ocean view custom homes are currently valued between $3,000 and over $6,000 per square foot. This presents an unparalleled opportunity in the market.”

