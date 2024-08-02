UK Foreign And Defence Secretaries Push For Peace And Stability In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Meetings in Qatar, Lebanon and Israel this week aimed to drive de-escalation.

Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary pushed calls for peace and stability on a visit to the Middle East. The joint visit demonstrates UK's commitment to keeping the UK safe at home and secure abroad.

LONDON, England – Defence Secretary John Healey visited Israel on Thursday to push for an immediate ceasefire and drive de-escalation in the Middle East, following joint foreign secretary and defence secretary visits to the region this week. The meeting in Tel Aviv with Israeli defence minister Gallant follows a call that John Healey had with the Palestinian Authority earlier this week.

The UK is pushing for an end to fighting, and the Defence Secretary spoke in Tel Aviv on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and to get more aid to Palestinians, stressed the importance of a path to a two state solution.

The visit comes less than a month into the new government, and follows the foreign and defence secretaries first joint visit this week, meeting leaders in the Qatar and Lebanon to encourage de-escalation in the Middle East amid rising tensions.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, said:

“This is a critical moment, there's no doubt about it. In Lebanon, I had discussions with counterparts on the urgent need for de-escalation. It is in no one's interest for this conflict to spread across the region.

“The risk that the situation on the ground could deteriorate rapidly is rising. My message to British Nationals in Lebanon is clear – you should leave while commercial flights are running. We also need to see an immediate ceasefire, hostages released and aid getting in in sufficient quantity to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.”

Defence Secretary Healey, said:

“De-escalation must be the first focus in the Middle East. Meeting with senior leaders across the region, including today in Israel, we urged all sides to show restraint and dial down the tension at this critical moment.

“Our government is determined to lead a renewed push for peace. The loss of life we have seen in the region is unbearable and thousands remain in the crossfire. To set this region on the path to peace, all sides must step back from conflict and step-up diplomacy.”

In Lebanon on Thursday, David Lammy and John Healey saw the work being done by British Embassy Beirut to deliver consular support to British Nationals in Lebanon. British nationals should not travel to Lebanon and those who are already there should leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still available. The risks in the region are rising and the situation could deteriorate.

Consular teams are working to be prepared for all scenarios but if the conflict escalates, the government cannot guarantee evacuation immediately.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has launched Register Your Presence in Lebanon so we can communicate any important updates directly to British nationals in the country. The FCDO continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon. British Nationals in Lebanon are advised to register their presence and follow travel advice for updates.

