Jolly Showcases Innovative Cannabis Edibles At ASD Vegas 2024

Jolly, a leading name in premium cannabis-infused edibles, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024.
We're excited to showcase products we truly believe in, we get feedback from customers daily on how much our products help them”
- Zach GleasonLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jolly , a leading name in premium cannabis products, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024, taking place from August 4-7 at the Las Vegas convention
Center. Known for its all-natural, high-end products, Jolly will showcase a selection of its most popular offerings, including exciting new additions to its lineup.
At this year's ASD Vegas, Jolly will present five standout products:
New 0% THC Gummies: This latest innovation caters to consumers seeking THC-free options while still enjoying great taste and effective wellness benefits.
1:1 THC Gummies: A balanced blend of THC and CBD for a harmonious experience.
1:1 THC Brownies: A delicious and effective way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis.
1:1 THC Taffies: A chewy treat with a perfect THC to CBD ratio.
1:25 THC Gummies: Ideal for those seeking a higher THC ratio with balanced CBD support.
Jolly is celebrated for its commitment to quality and purity, offering all-natural ingredients and premium formulations. Each product is crafted with the highest standards in mind, ensuring a luxurious and authentic cannabis experience.“We're excited to showcase products we truly believe in, we get feedback from customers daily on how much our products help them.” said a Zach, the President of Jolly.“For customers that do not want the effects of THC, our new 0% THC gummies are test at less than 0.01% THC. These are the best broad spectrum CBD gummies available with plenty of minors"
*Disclaimer, 0% products may contain trace amounts of THC.
Event Details:
Show: ASD Vegas 2024
Dates: August 4-7, 2024 9am-6pm
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center
Booth Number: SU55154
Address: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Website: ASD Online
Floor Plan: Event Map
Attendees are encouraged to visit Jolly's booth number SU55154 to explore these exciting new offerings and connect with the team behind these innovative, all-natural cannabis edibles. For more information, please visit the event website or Jolly's official site.
Media Contact:
Marketing Department
JOLLY
480-351-3222
...
About Jolly:
Jolly, is a premium cannabis company renowned for delivering top-quality, all-natural products that uphold the highest standards of excellence. At Jolly, we are dedicated to ensuring your satisfaction and trust through our commitment to purity, inclusivity, and customer care.
Jolly Promises:
-No Synthetics: Your health and well-being are our top priorities. That's why Jolly products contain absolutely no synthetic cannabinoids. You can trust that our offerings are free from Delta 8, Delta 10, and HHC, ensuring a pure and authentic cannabis experience.
-Diet Inclusive: We believe that everyone should enjoy the benefits of our products, regardless of dietary restrictions. Our entire range is vegan and gluten-free, catering to a diverse array of dietary needs and preferences.
-Free Shipping on Orders $50+ Every Time: We appreciate your business and strive to make shopping with us as convenient as possible. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50, every time you shop with Jolly.
-Satisfaction Guaranteed: Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any concerns or questions, our dedicated team is here to assist you. We are committed to addressing your needs and ensuring a positive experience with our products.
-Strength Variety: Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned user, Jolly offers a range of dose options to suit every preference. Find the perfect strength for your individual needs and enjoy a tailored cannabis experience.
Experience the Jolly difference-premium, inclusive, and customer-focused. ***All products are hemp derived, under 0.3% THC, and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. ***All products may contain trace amounts of THC.
