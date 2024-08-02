Jolly Showcases Innovative Cannabis Edibles At ASD Vegas 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jolly at ASD 2024

Jolly Logo black

Jolly, a leading name in premium cannabis-infused edibles, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024.

- Zach GleasonLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jolly , a leading name in premium cannabis products, is thrilled to announce its participation in ASD Vegas 2024, taking place from August 4-7 at the Las Vegas Center. Known for its all-natural, high-end products, Jolly will showcase a selection of its most popular offerings, including exciting new additions to its lineup.At this year's ASD Vegas, Jolly will present five standout products:New 0% THC Gummies: This latest innovation caters to consumers seeking THC-free options while still enjoying great taste and effective wellness benefits.1:1 THC Gummies: A balanced blend of THC and CBD for a harmonious experience.1:1 THC Brownies: A delicious and effective way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis.1:1 THC Taffies: A chewy treat with a perfect THC to CBD ratio.1:25 THC Gummies: Ideal for those seeking a higher THC ratio with balanced CBD support.Jolly is celebrated for its commitment to quality and purity, offering all-natural ingredients and premium formulations. Each product is crafted with the highest standards in mind, ensuring a luxurious and authentic cannabis experience.“We're excited to showcase products we truly believe in, we get feedback from customers daily on how much our products help them.” said a Zach, the President of Jolly.“For customers that do not want the effects of THC, our new 0% THC gummies are test at less than 0.01% THC. These are the best broad spectrum CBD gummies available with plenty of minors"*Disclaimer, 0% products may contain trace amounts of THC.Event Details:Show: ASD Vegas 2024Dates: August 4-7, 2024 9am-6pmLocation: Las Vegas Convention CenterBooth Number: SU55154Address: 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101Website: ASD OnlineFloor Plan: Event MapAttendees are encouraged to visit Jolly's booth number SU55154 to explore these exciting new offerings and connect with the team behind these innovative, all-natural cannabis edibles. For more information, please visit the event website or Jolly's official site.Media Contact:Marketing DepartmentJOLLY480-351-3222...About Jolly:Jolly, is a premium cannabis company renowned for delivering top-quality, all-natural products that uphold the highest standards of excellence. At Jolly, we are dedicated to ensuring your satisfaction and trust through our commitment to purity, inclusivity, and customer care.Jolly Promises:-No Synthetics: Your health and well-being are our top priorities. That's why Jolly products contain absolutely no synthetic cannabinoids. You can trust that our offerings are free from Delta 8, Delta 10, and HHC, ensuring a pure and authentic cannabis experience.-Diet Inclusive: We believe that everyone should enjoy the benefits of our products, regardless of dietary restrictions. Our entire range is vegan and gluten-free, catering to a diverse array of dietary needs and preferences.-Free Shipping on Orders $50+ Every Time: We appreciate your business and strive to make shopping with us as convenient as possible. Enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50, every time you shop with Jolly.-Satisfaction Guaranteed: Your satisfaction is our priority. If you have any concerns or questions, our dedicated team is here to assist you. We are committed to addressing your needs and ensuring a positive experience with our products.-Strength Variety: Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned user, Jolly offers a range of dose options to suit every preference. Find the perfect strength for your individual needs and enjoy a tailored cannabis experience.Experience the Jolly difference-premium, inclusive, and customer-focused. ***All products are hemp derived, under 0.3% THC, and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. ***All products may contain trace amounts of THC.

Marketing Department

Jolly Cannabis

+1 480-351-3222

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram