'Terrorist Goes Missing From Kashmir': High Alert Sounded In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A high alert has been sounded in the Jammu region after Yasir Bhat, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, went missing from his residence in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Officials say Bhat, who was out on bail, was involved in a grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in March 2019, which resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries to 28 others.

The are putting up posters of the accused across the city.

“We have put up posters of the accused involved in the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in 2019. He went missing after being granted bail, prompting the police to take this step,” a police officer said.

Two people, including a teenager, were killed and 32 others were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists near a crowded bus stand on March 7, 2019.

The accused, identified as Yasir Bhat, was a juvenile when he carried out the blast at the bus stand.

Bhat, an operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was tasked by the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Omar for throwing the grenade, police officer said.

Bhat went missing after being released on bail.

“We appeal to the public to provide any information about him so that he can be rearrested,” the officer added.

The police suspect that he may have joined terrorist ranks in Kashmir.

