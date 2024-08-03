Doda Residents Asked To Share Tenant Details

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Since the terrorists carried out on security forces in different parts of Doda district and their presence has kept the security forces on high alert, have taken several steps to keep a check on movement of any suspected individual in the district.

Besides checking the movement of in and around major towns of the district, the Jammu and Kashmir police has now asked the public to give details of tenants in the nearest police stations.

Earlier giving details about tenants was a regular affair and many people weren't adhering to this. But now police are regularly informing the public through different mediums to provide details of their tenants to the police.

In this regard, a police vehicle installed with a public address system today moved through different areas of Bhaderwah town and asked the public to provide these details so that the police are aware about who is residing where.

On June 11, the first terror act was witnessed in Chattergala area of Bhaderwah and after that the terror activities shifted to Gundoh and upper reaches of Doda and still few terrorists are hiding. Even though the Doda police released the sketches of three terrorists active in the Dessa area of Doda, they are still not traceable.

Moreover, police have also asked shopkeepers and traders to install CCTV cameras inside and outside their shops for security purposes and not adhering to the guidelines will invite legal action against them.