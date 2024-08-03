Over 66 Tons Of Drugs Seized In J&K In 3 Yrs: Centre

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The union on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that as much as 66595 kilograms of drugs under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were seized in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the three years.

Replying to a query, of State (MoS) Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply informed that in 2020, 26111.483 kg Opium Based Drugs, 1001.316 kg of Cannabis-Based Drugs, 247 kg of Psychotropic Substance, 40890.11 litters of Medicinal Preparations, and 1.554 kg of other drugs were seized in Union Territory.

In 2021, 19930.958 kg Opium Based Drugs, 2066.401 kg of Cannabis-Based Drugs, 0.018 kg of Cocaine, 8.65 kilograms of Psychotropic Substance, 76.387 litres of Medicinal Preparations, and 76.387 kg of other drugs were seized in Union territory Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

In 2022, 15326.701kg Opium Based Drugs, 1631.939 kg of Cannabis-Based Drugs, 11.169 kg of Psychotropic Substance, 956.1 liters of Medicinal Preparations, and 184.4 kg of other drugs were seized in Jammu and Kashmir, the MoS informed.

The government of India has taken several measures to coordinate with international agencies and neighbouring countries to deal with cross-border drug trafficking. Some of which are Director General Level Talks being organized with neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, etc., to resolve various issues on drug trafficking having international implications, he said.

A high-level dedicated group has been created in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) to analyze drug trafficking through maritime routes, challenges, and solutions (Maritime Security Group – NSCS). The Indian Coast Guard has been empowered under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for making interdiction of narcotic drugs in coastal and high seas, he said.