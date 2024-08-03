Georgia Shrugs Off Potential Loss Of American And European Funding
Date
8/3/2024 12:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The suspension of financial assistance from the United States
and European Union will not directly affect the citizens of Georgia
or harm the country, according to Irakli Kadagishvili, head of the
Committee on Procedural Issues and Rules in the Parliament of
Georgia, Azernews reports.
"Unfortunately, this aid mostly served their [American and
European] presence here," Kadagishvili stated. "It has no direct
impact on our citizens, government functioning, pensions, salaries,
healthcare, defense or other areas."
He emphasized that the financial aid was so insignificant that
it merely funded the donors' own programs and staff of their
organizations.
Kadagishvili expressed confidence that after the parliamentary
elections scheduled for October 26 this year in Georgia, and the
conclusion of military actions in Ukraine, relations with partners
will normalize.
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108512504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.