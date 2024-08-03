Georgia Shrugs Off Potential Loss Of American And European Funding

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The suspension of assistance from the United States and European Union will not directly affect the citizens of Georgia or harm the country, according to Irakli Kadagishvili, head of the Committee on Procedural Issues and Rules in the Parliament of Georgia, Azernews reports.

"Unfortunately, this aid mostly served their [American and European] presence here," Kadagishvili stated. "It has no direct impact on our citizens, functioning, pensions, salaries, healthcare, defense or other areas."

He emphasized that the financial aid was so insignificant that it merely funded the donors' own programs and staff of their organizations.

Kadagishvili expressed confidence that after the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26 this year in Georgia, and the conclusion of military actions in Ukraine, relations with partners will normalize.