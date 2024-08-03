عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgia Shrugs Off Potential Loss Of American And European Funding

Georgia Shrugs Off Potential Loss Of American And European Funding


8/3/2024 12:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The suspension of financial assistance from the United States and European Union will not directly affect the citizens of Georgia or harm the country, according to Irakli Kadagishvili, head of the Committee on Procedural Issues and Rules in the Parliament of Georgia, Azernews reports.

"Unfortunately, this aid mostly served their [American and European] presence here," Kadagishvili stated. "It has no direct impact on our citizens, government functioning, pensions, salaries, healthcare, defense or other areas."

He emphasized that the financial aid was so insignificant that it merely funded the donors' own programs and staff of their organizations.

Kadagishvili expressed confidence that after the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26 this year in Georgia, and the conclusion of military actions in Ukraine, relations with partners will normalize.

MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108512504


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search