Hezbollah, Israeli Army Engage In Fierce Exchange Of Fire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 3 (NNN-NNA) – A fierce exchange of fire broke out between Hezbollah and the Zionist yesterday, along the border between Lebanon and Israel, involving heavy machine gun fire, artillery and missile shelling, as well as, airstrikes, Lebanese military sources, said.

According to the anonymous sources, there are no reports of casualties yet.

The Zionist drones and warplanes launched nine raids on seven towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and three raids on areas in Hermel, Al-Qasr, and the Matraba crossing, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, in the east of the country, said the sources.

“The Lebanese army positions monitored the launch of about 50 surface-to-surface missiles from the Lebanese side to Israel, in three separate batches, and the Israeli Iron Dome missiles intercepted some of them,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced yesterday, the targeting of Israeli positions in the Western Galilee with Katyusha missiles, and the positions of Al-Raheb, Al-Marj, Bayad Blida, and Al-Samaqa.

The party said, it fired an air defence missile at a Zionist warplane, flying in the airspace of the western region of the south, causing the plane to redirect towards the airspace of occupied Palestine.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon, following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday, killing a Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid, at an appropriate time and place.– NNN-NNA

