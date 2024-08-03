Infrastructure Site Hit In Vinnytsia Region Amid Air Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, an infrastructure facility was affected by a Russian strike overnight Saturday, August 3.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In the region, there is a hit at an infrastructure facility," the report reads.

It is noted that the emergency response team scrambled to tackle the consequences of the strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Saturday.