Adventuro Becomes An Approved Google Things To Do Connectivity Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

adventuro - The Adventure Sports Marketplace

adventuro covers all adventure sports at all levels

adventuro - The Home of Adventure Sports

adventuro, the leading marketplace for adventure sports courses and tours is excited to announce its approval as a Things to Do Connectivity Partner

- Max Hayward, Co-founder of adventuroLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- adventuro , the leading marketplace for adventure sports courses, trips, guides, and equipment rentals, is excited to announce its approval as a Google Things to Do Connectivity Partner. This partnership allows adventuro's extensive range of adventure sports offerings to be featured directly on Google Maps and other Google surfaces, enabling users to access rich product listings with detailed information, prices, and direct booking links.Streamlined User Experience:As an approved Google Things to Do Connectivity Partner, adventuro now offers adventure sports enthusiasts an enhanced and integrated booking experience. Users searching for activities on Google Maps can seamlessly discover and book thousands of adventure sports options provided by adventuro's partners. From beginner lessons to advanced instructor and bespoke training, our platform covers a wide spectrum of adventure sports.Expanding Reach and Accessibility:“Our collaboration with Google Things to Do is a pivotal advancement in our mission to make adventure sports easily accessible to everyone,” said Max Hayward, Co-Founder and CEO of adventuro.“Integrating our diverse range of activities with Google's extensive search and mapping capabilities brings our partners' offerings to a broader audience across the country and beyond.”Why this matter:Rich Product Listings: adventuro's adventure sports activities will be displayed with comprehensive details, including descriptions, prices, and direct booking links, simplifying the process for users to find and select their desired adventure.Seamless Booking Process: Users can book activities directly through Google Maps and other Google surfaces, providing a smooth and hassle-free experience.Broadened Audience Reach: This partnership enhances visibility for adventuro and its partners, driving more bookings and helping people discover and develop their passion for adventure sports.Diverse Range of Adventure Sports:adventuro offers a comprehensive array of adventure sports, catering to all experience levels, from beginners to experts. Our offerings include:Scuba Diving : Introductory dives, certification courses, and advanced training.Mountain Biking: Guided tours, beginner lessons, and expert training.Skydiving: From tandem jumps for beginners to advanced freefall courses.Surfing: Lessons for all levels, equipment rentals, and bespoke coaching.Paragliding: Beginner flights, advanced courses, and instructor training.Kayaking and Canoeing: Tours, lessons, and specialised training programs.Kitesurfing: From introductory lessons to advanced coaching and certification.About adventuro:adventuro is committed to revolutionising the adventure sports industry by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for booking and learning. Beyond being a marketplace, adventuro is fostering a vibrant community of adventure sports enthusiasts.About Google Things to Do:Google Things to Do is a powerful tool that helps users discover and book activities and experiences. By partnering with platforms like adventuro, Google aims to provide seamless access to a wide range of activities, enhancing the overall search and booking experience for users.Join the Adventure:For more information about adventuro's offerings and to explore the exciting adventure sports opportunities now available through Google Maps and other Google surfaces, visit adventuro .Press Contact: Max Hayward – Cofounder and CEO Adventuro Email: ... Phone: +44 330 122 6182

Max Hayward

adventuro

+44 330 122 6182

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other