Omni Chang'an Site Concept Show By Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. Wins Golden A' Design Award In A' Culture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omni Chang'An Site Concept Show

Innovative Cultural Performance Recognized for Excellence in Cultural Heritage Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Design category for their exceptional work, "Omni Chang'An Site Concept Show." This innovative cultural travel performance has been granted the prestigious Golden A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding design and significant impact on the Cultural Heritage industry.The Omni Chang'An Site Concept Show directly addresses the current demand for personalized and diversified cultural experiences, particularly among younger audiences. By infusing traditional art with modern technology, this groundbreaking performance opens up new avenues for transmitting and developing traditional culture. This crossover innovation is poised to set an important trend in the field of culture and art, aligning with and advancing Cultural Heritage industry standards and practices.Composed of eight original parts, each carried out in different dimensions and styles, the Omni Chang'An Site Concept Show leverages over 20 kinds of advanced stage technological means. These include matrix screens, wall projections, elevating stages, holographic projections, mechanical arms, photo shooting and video recording, and custom-developed stage mechanisms. The seamless integration of these cutting-edge technologies with the intangible cultural heritages of Shaanxi results in a truly immersive and captivating performance.The Golden A' Design Award serves as a testament to Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the company, fostering further exploration and creativity in the realm of cultural heritage performance. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the fusion of traditional culture and modern technology.Team MembersOmni Chang'An Site Concept Show was brought to life by a talented and diverse team. ZHANG YIMOU served as the Chief Director, while SHAXIAOLAN took on the role of Chief Producer. PANG LIWEI acted as the Operations Director, with WU YAN as Producer. WANG XING contributed as the Associated Director, XU JUNRUI as the Literary Screenwriter, YANG QIAN as the Visual Effect Supervisor, and HAN HAIBIN as the Chief Stage Designer. ZHAO XUAN served as the Chief Coordinator. The Chapter Directors included Yang Rong (Resonance), Zhang Xing (Mantle), Wang Xing (Shadows), Huang Hui (Whole), Li Chao (Chang'an), Ou Siwei (Restoration), Yang Qian (Harmony), and Cai Canhuang (Legends). Other key team members were Zhang Shunchang (Lighting Instructor), Zhang Tao and Hu Yang (Chief Lighting Designers), Wang Yanlong and Xiao Yong (Chief Projection Designers), Jia Lei (Chief Styling Designer), Li Jian and Chen Zimin (Technical Directors), Wang Huixian and Qu Wei (Performance Coordinators), Kim Noah from Korea (Director Coordinator), Niu Xiaoning, An Ran, Wang Xinyu, Chen Kang, Zhang Chao, Liu Yang, Wang Zhizhao, Liu Haoyi (Director Coordinators), Li Wenlong (Stage Manager), and Zhou Qingping (Business Coordinator). Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. oversaw the entire production.Interested parties may learn more at:About Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd.Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. is an industry leader in innovative cultural and technological performing arts based in China. Under the leadership of president and chief designer Mr. Sha Xiaolan, the group specializes in cultural performing arts, innovative cultural tourism, and interactive entertainment technology. With a business philosophy centered on rendering the beauty of China through creative ideas, Funshine Culture Group Co., Ltd. aims to tell China's story on a global stage. Having served two Olympic games, the company strives to create works that signify China's performance standards, blend performing arts technology with Chinese culture, and establish a world-leading brand in performing arts technology.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the exceptional talent of their creators. Golden A' Design Award winners push the boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, Cultural Heritage industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring further innovation and future generations of designers in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition spans all industries and welcomes entries from countries worldwide. The A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award, in particular, offers participants a platform to showcase their creativity and gain recognition for their innovative contributions to the culture industry. Entries are evaluated by a panel of experts based on criteria such as Historical Significance, Cultural Authenticity, Design Innovation, Respect for Tradition, Adaptive Reuse, Interpretation of Heritage, Community Engagement, Preservation Techniques, Sustainable Practices, Educational Value, Accessibility Enhancement, Economic Impact, Inclusivity Promotion, Heritage Conservation, Technological Integration, Artistic Merit, Architectural Excellence, Social Relevance, Contextual Sensitivity, and Stakeholder Involvement. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in cultural heritage design, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here