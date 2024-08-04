UP: 7 Died After Double-Decker Bus Collides With Car On Agra Lucknow Expressway In Etawah
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least seven people died after a double-decker bus collided with a car on Agra Lucknow Expressway, on Sunday, near Etawah, in Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred around 12:30 am, a Police official said. Also Read
The double-decker bus, that was heading towards Delh from Raebareli, was carrying 60 passengers, from which four people died. The three people in the car, have also been declared dead.
25-30 passengers were injured, and are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, said the Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Verma.
“A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 am. There were 60 people on the bus, out of which 4 people died and about 20-25 people were injured, who have been admitted to the hospital. 3 people who were there in the car also died. A total of 7 people have died,” said Kumar, reported ANI.
