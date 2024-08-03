King Abdullah Welcomes Birth Of First Granddaughter, Princess Iman
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Saturday wrote on X platform to celebrate the birth of HRH Princess Iman, daughter of HRH crown prince Hussein.
"May praise be to God who has blessed us with our first granddaughter, Iman bint Hussein. We congratulate dear Hussein and Rajwa on their newborn.
We ask God to raise her well and to protect her. You have brought light into our family, dear granddaughter," the tweet read.
