King Abdullah Welcomes Birth Of First Granddaughter, Princess Iman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Saturday wrote on X to celebrate the birth of HRH Princess Iman, daughter of HRH Hussein.

"May praise be to God who has blessed us with our first granddaughter, Iman bint Hussein. We congratulate dear Hussein and Rajwa on their newborn.

We ask God to raise her well and to protect her. You have brought light into our family, dear granddaughter," the tweet read.

