Ivano-Frankivsk Community Hands Over Drones, Quadcopters To Units Of Two Brigades

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ivano-Frankivsk community has handed over drones and quadcopters to units of two brigades.

Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"A Mavic, drones and other necessary things went to the 109th battalion of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, the 78th battalion of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade and the Sapsan tactical group of the 24th Brigade," Martsinkiv wrote.

According to him, the community also handed over a repaired car to the of the 79th Air Assault Brigade.