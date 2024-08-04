عربي


Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Very Heavy Rains In The City

8/4/2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai today. Heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places: IMD Mumbai

Live Mint

