Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens To Avoid Traveling To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Citing the recent developments in the region, the of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon at this time.

In a statement on late on Saturday, the ministry urged Jordanians currently residing in Lebanon to leave the country“as soon as possible.”

The ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah affirmed that the recommendation comes as a precaution in light of the regional situation and in the interest of the safety of citizens.

Qudah renewed his call for Jordanian citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution and adhere to the instructions issued by the relevant Lebanese authorities.

He also urged them to register immediately on the website of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut through the following link: []( ).

They can also seek assistance around the clock through the following contact numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, the hotline of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut: 0096181699837.

Or via the email of the Operations Center Unit: [[email protected] ]([email protected] )