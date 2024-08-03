Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens To Avoid Traveling To Lebanon
Date
8/3/2024 11:37:55 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Citing the recent developments in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon at this time.
In a statement on late on Saturday, the ministry urged Jordanians currently residing in Lebanon to leave the country“as soon as possible.”
The ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah affirmed that the recommendation comes as a precaution in light of the regional situation and in the interest of the safety of citizens.
Qudah renewed his call for Jordanian citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution and adhere to the instructions issued by the relevant Lebanese authorities.
He also urged them to register immediately on the website of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut through the following link: []( ).
They can also seek assistance around the clock through the following contact numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, the hotline of the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut: 0096181699837.
Or via the email of the Operations Center Unit: [[email protected] ]([email protected] )
MENAFN03082024000028011005ID1108514025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.