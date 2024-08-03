Crown Prince Welcomes Birth Of Princess Iman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday welcomed the birth of his daughter, Princess Iman, in a post on his Instagram official account.

"All praise be to God who has blessed us with a newborn daughter whom we have named Iman.

O Allah, grant her good character and health, and raise her well so that she may be among the righteous and prudent”, the post read.

The Hashemite Royal Court also shared a of HRH Crown Prince Hussein reciting the call to prayer (Adhan) in the ear of his newborn daughter, Princess Iman, following the tradition of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

