Crown Prince Welcomes Birth Of Princess Iman
8/3/2024 11:37:55 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Saturday welcomed the birth of his daughter, Princess Iman, in a post on his Instagram official account.
"All praise be to God who has blessed us with a newborn daughter whom we have named Iman.
O Allah, grant her good character and health, and raise her well so that she may be among the righteous and prudent”, the post read.
The Hashemite Royal Court also shared a video of HRH Crown Prince Hussein reciting the call to prayer (Adhan) in the ear of his newborn daughter, Princess Iman, following the tradition of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).
