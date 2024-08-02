Qatar Airways Cargo Unveils 'My Allotments' Feature On Digital Lounge Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways Cargo has launched the“My Allotments” feature on its website within the Digital Lounge portal, setting a new standard in cargo booking efficiency and intuitiveness.

The allotment dashboard signifies a big leap in the airline's digital transformation journey. As the world's largest air cargo carrier, Qatar Airways Cargo is leading the industry, providing customers with a personalised allotment view and instant confirmation of their bookings while at the same time allowing customers to directly allotments via the Digital Lounge platform.

The feature will also help in preventing overbooking by allowing customers to easily track available inventory and optimised pre-planning of allotment shipments.

Customers can book their allotments quickly and complete their bookings with just a few clicks. Additionally, the Digital Lounge portal offers a personalised experience, by showing upcoming allotments, so customers can book, with real-time updates on the remaining capacity available on the flight.

These enhancements align with Qatar Airways Cargo's continuous upgrades to the Digital Lounge since its launch, including auto-confirmation for bookings, 24/7 helpdesk, advanced tracking and tracing and making the entire booking journey for its customers efficient and seamless.

Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo Mark Drusch commented:“The 'My Allotments' feature in our Digital Lounge booking portal is proof of Qatar Airways Cargo's commitment to leading the industry in technology, innovation and customer-centricity.

This platform not only streamlines the booking process for our clients but also embodies our dedication and drive towards digitalisation and providing real-time solutions that enhance efficiency and planning. We are proud to set a new standard in the cargo industry, focusing on the requirements and feedback of our customers to continuously improve their cargo booking experience.”

Qatar Airways Cargo encourages its customers to take advantage of the multiple benefits of online booking by signing up to Digital Lounge today.