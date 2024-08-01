FPV Drones Destroy Russian Ammunition Depots Near Border In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the International Legion's tactical group Athena destroyed Russian ammunition depots and electronic warfare equipment near the state border in the Sumy region using FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on and shared a video.

"Russian field ammunition depots, enemy personnel locations and EW facilities are burning from skillful accurate strikes by FPV drones," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the Quick Death unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed two Russian tanks and one vehicle in the Kharkiv sector.