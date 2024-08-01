International Beer Day 2024: 7 types of Beer you can sip THIS Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Beer Day 2024 is the perfect excuse to celebrate your love for beer. This Monsoon, explore a diverse range of brews that complement the rainy season's cozy vibe. From crisp ales to rich stouts, discover seven delightful beers to sip and savor

Belgian Witbier is a light, refreshing wheat beer infused with citrus peel and coriander. Its zesty notes and cloudy appearance make it ideal for sipping during the monsoon

German Hefeweizen is fruity, banana-clove wheat beer known for its creamy texture and golden hue. Its rich flavors and refreshing qualities make it perfect for enjoying the monsoon

American Pale Ale features a balanced mix of hoppy bitterness and caramel sweetness. Its medium body and crisp finish are perfect for the monsoon season

Irish Stout, with its deep, roasted malt flavors, creamy mouthfeel, is a comforting choice for monsoon. Its rich, dark color, smooth texture make it a great companion during rains

English Porter offers robust flavors of chocolate and coffee, combined with a smooth, malty body. Its warming qualities make it an excellent choice for enjoying the monsoon

Saison is a farmhouse ale with a unique blend of spicy, fruity, and earthy notes. Its effervescence and complex flavors are perfect for the monsoon

Session IPA is a lower-alcohol IPA with bright hop flavors and a crisp finish. It's ideal for extended sipping during the monsoon, providing a burst of hoppy goodness