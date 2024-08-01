Happy Birthday Siddharth Roy Kapur: Know Net Worth, Assets Of Producer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Siddharth Roy Kapur, a pivotal figure in Indian cinema, has transitioned from his role as managing director at India to a celebrated producer. With a net worth estimated between ₹7 crores and ₹37 crores, his impact on the film is both profound and financially substantial

Kapur established Roy Kapur Films, which has become a notable name in the industry. The company has been behind several successful and critically acclaimed films

As of 2024, Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth is estimated to be between ₹7 crores and ₹37 crores (approximately $1 Million to $5 Million)

Kapur's production credits include some of Bollywood's most popular films. Hits like Dangal, Pihu, The Sky Is Pink, Barfi, Kai Po Che have contributed significantly

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who turns 46 on August 2, is married to acclaimed actress Vidya Balan. The couple is known for their high-profile appearances

Kapur's influence extends beyond his financial success. His role in producing diverse and successful films has cemented his status as a significant contributor to Indian cinema

Together with his wife Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur's financial standing is even more impressive. Their combined net worth underscores their successful careers