'Deadpool & Wolverine' Opens To 'Spectacular' $205 Million

From left to right: Australian actor Hugh Jackman, British actress Emma Corrin, Canadian-US actor Ryan Reynolds, British actor Matthew Macfadyen, and Canadian producer Shawn Levy attend the ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere at David H. Koch Theatre in New York City on July 22 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LOS ANGELES, United States - New Disney/Marvel comedy“Deadpool & Wolverine” scored a“spectacular” opening in North American theatres this weekend, its huge take of $205 million placing it not just near the top of superhero films but marking the eighth-biggest opening ever, analysts said on Sunday.

“The numbers are fantastic,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.“These characters' popularity is growing, not slowing.”

The is enjoying positive reviews and“excellent” audience scores, Gross said. The popularity of Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool and shares a writing credit), and his real-life pal Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) - didn't hurt, either.

The debut ranks just ahead of 2018's“Black Panther,” which opened to $202 million, and just behind“Jurassic World” ($208 million in 2015), according to Variety. International ticket sales are already a stunning $233.3 million.

Its opening was also the best ever for an R-rated film (not inflation-adjusted), far surpassing the previous record holder, the first“Deadpool” ($133.7 million), according to the Hollywood Reporter.

That left last weekend's top film, Universal's weather thriller“Twisters”, twisting in the dust, with what normally would be a respectable take of $35.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

The stand-alone follow-up to 1996's popular“Twister” has Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones playing risk-taking storm chasers caught in the middle of fast-converging tornadoes.

In third for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal's animated comedy“Despicable Me 4”, earning $14.2 million in its fourth weekend out. It has total ticket sales so far of $291.0 million in North America.

Slipping one spot to fourth place was Disney and Pixar's coming-of-age animation“Inside Out 2”, at $8.3 million.

Also down one spot was horror mystery“Longlegs” at $6.8 million. Nicolas Cage stars in the film, the all-time top grosser from indie studio Neon.