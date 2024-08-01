Istandwithangelacarini: Imane Khelif's Knockout Win At Paris Olympics Sparks Gender Eligibility Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a highly controversial bout, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif delivered a decisive knockout to Italian opponent Angela Carini in just 46 seconds during the 66 kg women's boxing category at the Paris 2024 on Thursday.

The match, held as part of the ongoing tournament, has ignited a fierce debate over gender eligibility in women's sports, with Italian Prime Georgia Meloni, billionaire Elon Musk, author JK Rowling and more voicing strong opposition to Khelif's participation.

A Swift and Controversial Win

The bout, expected to be a standard three-round match, ended abruptly when Khelif landed two powerful punches that left Carini unable to continue. The Italian boxer's nose began bleeding after the first hit, causing her to signal for the match to be stopped. Carini, visibly distraught, collapsed in the ring and did not shake hands with Khelif, who advanced to the quarterfinals.

"I have a big pain in my nose and I said, 'Stop'. It's better to avoid keeping going. My nose started dripping [with blood] from the first hit," said Carini, expressing her distress over the incident.

Political and Public Outcry

The match has drawn criticism from several high-profile figures, including Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. In a statement, Meloni argued that athletes with male genetic characteristics should not be allowed to compete in women's events, stating, "I think athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women's competitions. And not because you want to discriminate against someone, but to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms."

Meloni further expressed her concern about the fairness of the match, emphasizing the importance of a level playing field in sports. "It also matters to be able to compete on equal grounds and from my point of view, it was not an even contest," she added.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk too responded, "Absolutely", to a post that read:

Men don't belong in women's sports

Renowned author JK Rowling also weighed in on the controversy, condemning the inclusion of Khelif in the women's category.

"Explain why you're OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment. This isn't sport," Rowling tweeted, calling the match a display of "men revelling in their power over women."

"A young female boxer has just had everything she's worked and trained for snatched away because you allowed a male to get in the ring with her. You're a disgrace, your 'safeguarding' is a joke and Paris 24

will be forever tarnished by the brutal injustice done to Carini," she further said.

She added, "Could any picture sum up our new men's rights movement better? The smirk of a male who's knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head, and whose life's ambition he's just shattered."

Background and Context

The controversy stems from the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow two boxers, including Khelif, who had previously failed gender eligibility tests, to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Last year, Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold medal match at the women's World Championships in Delhi due to high levels of testosterone. Similarly, Taiwanese double world champion Lin Yu-ting lost her bronze medal at the same competition for failing to meet gender criteria.

Umar Kremlev, President of the Amateur Boxing Association, clarified the situation, stating that DNA tests confirmed both athletes had XY chromosomes, typically associated with males. This revelation has fueled the ongoing debate over gender eligibility in women's sports.

International Reactions and Support

Despite the controversy, both Khelif and Lin Yu-ting have received support from their respective nations. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te praised Yu-ting's accomplishments, stating, "Yu-ting's performances have inspired many Taiwanese players and united Taiwanese people. Now that she is once again on the international stage, we should stand united and cheer for her."

Similarly, Algeria's Olympic committee defended Khelif, condemning the criticism as a "malicious and unethical attack" against their athlete.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), which organized the controversial World Championships, reiterated its stance, noting that Khelif initially appealed the IBA's ruling but later withdrew the appeal, making the decision legally binding. Lin Yu-ting, however, did not appeal, thereby accepting the decision.

The Role of the IOC

The IOC, responsible for organizing the boxing competition at the Paris Olympics, has maintained that all athletes competing in the women's category comply with the eligibility rules. Mark Adams, an IOC spokesman, emphasized that the competitors are recognized as female in their passports, ensuring their participation under the IOC's guidelines.

However, the IBA has raised concerns about the IOC's differing regulations, questioning the fairness and safety of allowing athletes with potential competitive advantages to compete. In response, the IOC has stressed the implementation of comprehensive mental health and safeguarding initiatives for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a sentiment echoed by Kirsty Burrows, Head of the Safe Sport Unit at the IOC.

The incident has sparked a global conversation about gender eligibility in sports, with many calling for clearer and more consistent regulations to ensure fair competition. As the debate continues, the world watches closely to see how the IOC and other sports organizations will address these contentious issues.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X: