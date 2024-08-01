UP Legislative Council Refers Nazul Land Bill To Select Committee

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Aug 2 (IANS) The state Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) on Thursday referred the Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Bill, 2024, to the Select Committee, a day after it was passed in the Assembly amid uproar by the opposition.

The decision was taken after MLC and state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary asked the chair to refer the bill to the Select Committee for consideration. Other members of the Council supported Chaudhary's demand, after which the bill was referred to the select committee.

Sources said some BJP MLAs had met Chief Yogi Adityanath after the bill was passed in the Assembly and expressed their displeasure over it. Subsequently, the Chief Minister agreed to send it to the Select Committee of the Legislative Council.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Thursday termed the bill "unnecessary" and "against the sentiments of the common man".

In a post on X, she said, "The bill related to Nazul land has been sent to the Select Committee of the Legislative Council for discussion today. I firmly believe that the Nazul land bill, which has been brought without extensive discussion, is not only unnecessary but also against the sentiments of the common man."

In another post, she said that the Uttar Pradesh government should immediately withdraw the bill and strict action should be taken against "those officials who have misled (the government) in this matter".