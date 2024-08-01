Spanish PM Defends Lawsuit Against Judge Probing Graft

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 5:02 PM

Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he launched a lawsuit against a judge who called him to testify in a probe into alleged influence-peddling by his wife, was needed to defend the "dignity" of his office.

The socialist premier used his right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado on Tuesday.

Shortly after the hearing, Spain's state legal services filed a lawsuit in Sanchez's name claiming abuse of office by the judge. It said the premier's request to testify in writing, as allowed under Spanish law for top government officials, had been unjustifiably rejected.

"The dignity of the institution of the office of the prime minister is being defended," Sanchez told a news conference when asked why the lawsuit was filed.

The "rights" of the office "have been violated, nothing more and nothing less, by the judge," he added.

Gomez is being investigated for alleged influence-peddling and corruption following a complaint filed by anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias -- Spanish for "Clean Hands" -- which has links to the far right.

She is alleged to have used her husband's position as leverage within her professional circles to influence contracts or set up a masters programme at a Madrid university where she works.

Gomez also invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by the judge earlier this month.

She has not spoken publicly about the case but Sanchez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by his wife and dismissed the allegations as part of a right-wing smear campaign.