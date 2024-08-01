Digital Economy Drives Growth, Innovation In Market - Experts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - With the continued growth of the digital economy, local businesses in Jordan increasingly turn to digital platforms to gain more recognition and popularity across the country, experts say.

Waseem Hussein, a Jordanian economist, told The Jordan Times that the digital is a cornerstone for establishing a modern economic system and achieving sustainable economic development.



"When a brand offers its services or products online, consumers can easily access information, engage in transactions, and interact with companies," Hussein said, noting the increasing value of the digital economy as e-commerce and digital services expand into various industries across the Kingdom.

He added that the value of services and products associated with the digital economy continues to grow, contributing to the emergence of new enterprises.

According to the 2021-2025 National Digital Transformation Strategy and Implementation Plan, the government seeks to leverage best practices and available opportunities to enable a full transition to a digital environment. The government views the digital economy as a major development driver, helping find solutions across various sectors.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship aims to improve digitally enabled income opportunities and expand digitised government services in Jordan, according to its website.

Baraa Ahmad, a Jordanian social media and marketing consultant, told The Jordan Times that consumers have changed the way they shop and receive services, leading to a rise in digital-friendly businesses in Jordan.



She concluded that the survival of many businesses now depends on their ability to embrace the online experience.