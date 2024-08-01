Allsup Names Mary Lou Byrnes New Director Of Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nation's premier disability representation company adds 40-year veteran of disability insurance to drive business growth and innovation

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company, has named Mary Lou Byrnes as Director of Business Development, bringing 40 years of disability insurance experience to the role. Allsup is a nationwide provider of Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers.

“Mary Lou has a significant amount of knowledge and experience in disability claims management, along with a strong network of industry relationships,” said Steve Perrigo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“She will play an instrumental role as we continue to grow our commercial business and enhance the valuable services and solutions we offer employers and insurance carriers, who have come to rely on the excellent services we provide.”

In her new role, Mary Lou will spearhead the development of innovative commercial business strategies, with a strong focus on expanding industry reach and fostering valuable collaborations. Her efforts will be pivotal in driving growth and enhancing Allsup solutions that generate new business opportunities. This includes promoting vocational services to carriers and exploring employer partnerships.

Mary Lou brings four decades of expertise in the disability insurance sector with Unum, Prudential, Aetna and The Hartford with a focus on disability coverage. Most recently, she worked at Sun Life in Portland, Maine, where she served as the Director of Short Term Disability. She partnered with EvolutionIQ to introduce AI-based claim guidance and delivered faster decisions while developing a mentorship program to improve departmental performance and retention.

Today, Allsup remains at the forefront of expert SSDI assistance with additional exclusive services such as Disability Financial Solutions® , particularly for those navigating the SSDI application process. Allsup also offers assistance in the areas of healthcare insurance, debt relief, household expenses and more, which can represent a vital initial step toward financial and medical stability. The addition of Mary Lou Byrnes as Director of Business Development underscores the dedication of Allsup to expanding and refining these services, leveraging her extensive experience and expertise to further enhance the company's impact and reach.

