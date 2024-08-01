Debunk The Constructs Of Gender With Lee Wind's New Young Adult Nonfiction Book The Gender Binary Is A Big Lie: Infinite Identities Around The World

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This August Zest BooksTM , an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group TM, releases the second of the Queer History Project The Gender Binary Is a Big Lie: Infinite Identities Around the World. This eye-opening piece of nonfiction takes readers on a journey to examine gender identity and representation throughout history and across cultures. Follow along with author Lee Wind, the founding blogger and publisher of I'm Here. I'm Queer. What The Hell Do I Read?, as he breaks down the walls that make up the gender binary.

While many people identify as men or women, that is not all there is. The idea that all humans fall into one of two gender categories is largely a construct created by those who benefit from that belief. The reality is that gender is naturally diverse, falling inside and outside of those boxes, and more expansive ideas of gender have always existed. Wind utilizes historical evidence and primary sources-poetry, ancient burial sites, firsthand accounts, and news stories-to explore gender roles and identities. From these historical artifacts, teen readers will discover that gender identities and physical bodies are as diverse as the human experience.

The Gender Binary Is a Big Lie brings to light new perspectives to help teen readers and beyond understand the importance of asking questions, the history of gender, and gender roles. With respect and empathy, the text reveals the infinite variety and beauty of everyone's gender.

Praise for The Gender Binary Is a Big Lie: Infinite Identities Around the World :

"The conversational tone keeps the text engaging. Questions at the end of each chapter promote active learning through self-reflection, and the extensive source notes are an open door to further inquiry."

-starred, Kirkus Reviews

"Through unpacking the ancient yet ongoing human experience with gender, Wind presents an informative and approachable starting point for readers wanting to learn what gender really is and how it may apply to them." - Booklist

"Edifying...reveals worlds in which gender nonconformity is celebrated."-Foreword Reviews

"Perfect for a teen audience who can digest this information in chunks while learning a lot about the gender diversity that exists in humans and other biological species. It is also an excellent resource for anyone raised in the shadow of European colonialism to combat the pervasive idea that gender is either binary or a spectrum."-School Library Journal

About the Author

Lee Wind is the founding blogger and publisher of I'm Here. I'm Queer. What The Hell Do I Read?, an award-winning website about books, culture, and empowerment for Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Questioning and Queer youth, and their Allies. He is the author of No Way, They Were Gay?: Hidden Lives and Secret Loves, which won the ILA Children's and Young Adult's Book Award and was named a 2021 Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Book. Lee also works for IBPA and SCBWI.

About the Publisher

Zest Books TM, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group TM, is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and lifestyle advice. Our award-winning books are attractively designed, well researched, smart, and easy to read. So whether you're looking for better ways to cope with stress, new options for life after high school, or a bit more pop culture blended into your information, we've got a book for you! Founded in San Francisco in 2006, Zest joined the Lerner Publishing Group family in 2018.

Find us on all social media platforms at @LernerBooks and look inside at lernerbooks.com.

The Gender Binary Is a Big Lie: Infinite Identities Around the World

August 6, 2024

$39.99 Hardcover

$19.99 Paperback

eBook also available

Ages 11 – 18, Grades 6 -12

HC: 978-1-7284-1453-9

PB: 978-1-7284-1454-6

312 Pages ● 5 1/2 x 8 1/4

Attachment

The Gender Binary Is a Big Lie: Infinite Identities around the World

CONTACT: Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 6123323344 ...