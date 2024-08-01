Kitu Systems Strengthens IP Portfolio With DER Control-Sharing Technology Patent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kitu Systems , a leading provider of clean energy solutions for DER management and EV charging, has secured a new patent (No. 11994834) for the "System and Method for Shared Control of Distributed Energy Resources.” Issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and authored by Kitu's CEO Rick Kornfeld and Vice President of Engineering Chris Leclercq, this patent establishes a method for assigning rights to various parties to control the same distributed energy resources (DERs). View the full patent here.Multiple parties often have an interest in controlling the same distributed energy resource, each with different objectives. These varying controls can conflict, creating a need for a method that clearly defines the rights and priorities of each party. The shared control patent addresses this issue by providing a deterministic mechanism that allows multiple service providers to share the valuable control of a DER based on their contractual and/or regulatory priorities. For example, the control-sharing mechanism outlined in the patent would allow a distribution utility to control the discharge of a battery storage device for grid stabilization purposes with higher priority than a commercial service provider discharging the battery for purely commercial purposes."Sharing the control of a distributed energy resource, such as a battery storage system or electric vehicle, is much like sharing another valuable commodity, such as water," shares Kitu Systems CEO, Rick Kornfeld. "This patent, which leverages the capabilities of modern DER control protocols, will be a key element in the deployment of these systems."This control sharing patent further strengthens Kitu Systems' robust IP portfolio. It is the third patent driving innovation in the energy tech space, complementing their earlier patents: "System and Method for Facilitating Autonomous Operation of a Smart Energy Device" and "System and Method for Assessing Availability and Reliability of Distributed Energy Resources."This reinforces Kitu Systems' commitment to pioneering advancements and further enhances Kitu's unique market position as a leader in monitoring, managing, and monetizing DERs. By enhancing control and integration capabilities, Kitu Systems continues to drive innovation and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.About Kitu SystemsKitu Systems accelerates consumer adoption of solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging by enabling a new generation of interconnection and providing communications and coordination capabilities to energy networks. Kitu Systems' software and SaaS solutions embed intelligence and control capabilities into renewable energy devices, aggregate their communication in the cloud, and securely interconnect them with utility and customer management systems. Kitu Systems' open and standards-based software platform provides the building blocks for new energy networks that are intelligent, resilient, adaptive, efficient, and scalable. Learn more at:

