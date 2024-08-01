Pipettes And Pipettors Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Grow By $1 Billion By 2030 - Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities
The global market for Pipettes and Pipettors is estimated at US$2.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the pipettes and pipettors market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced liquid handling solutions in various scientific fields. The expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, particularly in drug development and genomics, necessitates precise and reliable liquid handling tools.
The rise in research activities related to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases has also boosted the demand for high-quality pipettes and pipettors. Additionally, the increasing focus on laboratory automation and high-throughput screening in research and clinical diagnostics is propelling the adoption of electronic and multi-channel pipettors.
Technological advancements that enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and ergonomics of these devices are further fueling market growth. Furthermore, the emphasis on compliance with stringent regulatory standards in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors drives the need for reliable and validated pipetting solutions. These factors collectively underscore the dynamic growth and innovation in the pipettes and pipettors market, highlighting their critical role in modern laboratory environments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Pipettes and Pipettors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Pipettes and Pipettors : A Ubiquitous Labware Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes Pipettes and Pipettors: Product Definition A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes Product Types Outlook Regional Market Review Technology Advances Allow Electronic Pipettes Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand for Pipettes Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities Global High-Throughput Screening Market Revenue Share by End Use: 2024 Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Diverse Liquid Handling Solutions Designed to Meet Individual User Needs Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations Select Recent Product Developments Technology Advances Related to Pipettes Help Scientific Research Witness Seismic Change Innovative Features in Electronic Pipettes Come to the Fore to Simplify Pipetting Process Bluetooth Electronic Pipettes to Radically Transform Biological Research Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market Companies Move Away from Elementary Designs Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Interest Multichannel Pipettes Offer a New Dimension to Pipetting Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled Innovations in Tip technology Tip Re-Use Gains Focus ClipTip Technology for Locking Pipette Tips
