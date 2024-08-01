More Than 500 Strikes In Few Months: Russians Target Civilians With Drones In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 500 Russian FPV drone strikes on civilians have been recorded in the Kharkiv region in recent months.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The enemy is increasingly targeting civilians with FPV drones. More than 500 such cases have been recorded over the past few months. This is targeted terror, because the drone operator cannot help but see that he is hitting a civilian. That is why the occupiers deliberately target civilians," said Syniehubov.

The head of the regional police investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov, calls such strikes a new tactic of terror on the part of the occupiers.

"In our border settlements, the enemy is using FPV drones to target local residents. They are targeting civilian cars and crowded places," Bolvinov wrote on Facebook .

According to police, on 30 July, at around six in the morning, Russians attacked a pedestrian crossing in Kupiansk , injuring a 71-year-old man.

"This is the fourth incident in Kupiansk in recent days, with Russian drones hitting the roof of a multi-storey building, a petrol station and a stele with the city's name at the entrance to the city," Bolvinov said.

As reported, on 20 July, the occupiers attacked a store with an FPV dron e in the border village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, injuring four people.

Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov/Facebook