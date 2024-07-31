Joramco Academy Opens Registration for Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program Offering Discounts on Early Registration

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco Academy, a subsidiary of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced the opening of the registration period for its 2024 intake in the 4-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training program.



Commencing in October 2024, the program is designed to meet the growing demand in this field locally and internationally. To qualify for the program, students must be over eighteen years old and have successfully completed any of the high school streams, have a good command of English language and are passionate about the exciting field of aviation. To make the program more accessible, the Academy is offering major tuition discounts for early registrants until August 31st



Joramco Academy’s training program features a hybrid approach to quality education, consisting of two distinct segments: a two-year theoretical phase, followed by two years of practical experience and a paid internship at Joramco, which is necessary for obtaining the EASA and CARC licenses.



Graduates of the program will benefit from guaranteed employment opportunities at Joramco, in addition to enhanced prospects of successfully earning jobs within the broader aviation industry. As Joramco Academy’s program is the only program in Jordan that qualifies graduates in the job market at any aviation maintenance company as per the regulatory requirements, this program supports efforts to reduce unemployment and fosters the education of youth.



Commenting on this, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said, “The Academy plays a pivotal role in maintaining the Kingdom's reputation in academic and practical aviation maintenance training. Our programs offer internationally accredited qualifications in commercial aircraft maintenance engineering, serving as a vital source of skilled professionals for an essential and growing field.”



Chief People and Performance Officer, Hana Ibsais, added, “We are excited to announce that the registration is now open for the 2024 academic year at Joramco Academy. Our program provides a unique hybrid opportunity for young talents, blending theoretical learning with on-the-job training (OJT). Bridging between academia and industry, these training programs are a golden ticket for fresh graduates, providing them with essential work experience, and preparing them for real-world challenges.”



