Kamala Harris Declines Trump's Offer To Shift Presidential Debate

Washington, Aug 5 (IANS) Kamala Harris, the presidential nominee, has declined Donald Trump's suggestion to move the presidential debate to Fox News, reports said.

Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden had agreed in May to two presidential debates. The first which was with CNN took place in June while a second one slated for September 10 was planned to be hosted by ABC News.

But Biden dropped out in the previous month and therefore, Vice-President Harris is the declared presidential candidate for 2024 in the Democratic Party.

The assessment was published before Saturday, when Trump said he had agreed to an offer by Fox News to debate Harris on September 4, in what would be a departure from the planned format if reported by CBS News.

Trump said,“I have decided with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4. The previous debate that was supposed to be conducted with sleepy Joe Biden on the ABC channel is no longer possible Bianchi is no longer a participant in a legal battle against the ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thus there is a conflict of interest."

Consequently, Harris countered using platform X declined Trump's debate invitation on Fox News.

"It's interesting how "any time, any place" becomes "one specific time, one specific safe space". I'll be there on September 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," Harris said.

The Harris campaign also offered an affirmation of their stand to adhere to the ABC News debate plan. They claimed that Trump was 'running scared' and required Fox News' help to avoid the scheduled debate with ABC News.

"He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept. 10," the report quoted Michael Tyler, the Harris campaign communication director, as saying.

"The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime-time national audience," Tyler said, adding that the campaign is open to discussing further debates but only after the one both campaigns have already agreed to takes place.