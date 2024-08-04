Egyptian, Russian Fms Discussed Recent Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 5 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, discussed yesterday, the recent escalation in the Middle East.

During a phone conversation, the two ministers discussed efforts made, to de-escalate the situation, in a way that preserved the region's security, stability and the interests of its people, the Egyptian Foreign said in a statement.

The two diplomats also discussed ways to avoid slipping into a vicious circle of regional confrontations, the statement said, adding that, they also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

The two diplomats also discussed ways to avoid slipping into a vicious circle of regional confrontations, the statement said, adding that, they also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Concerns heightened over possible regional escalation, following the Israeli regime's assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, early Wednesday, when his residence in Tehran was hit, as well as, the Israeli attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in the deaths of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians.