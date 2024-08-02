New Program Offers Talk Marketing Training For Marketing Firms. Talk Tips The Scales

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gloucester, MA, August 02, 2024 -- McDougall Interactive, based in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is rolling out new Talk Marketing Academy courses to provide comprehensive SEO training for existing advertising and marketing agency personnel.



The new self-guided courses offers a step-by-step process. Participants can choose from a SEO business course on how podcasting and optimization can skyrocket results; how to start and grow an SEO business without the expense of office space, software and employees; implementing podcasting and video to generate valuable web content that satisfies Google EEAT (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness); how to develop a SEO sales deck; and a weekly group coaching/strategy session.



The courses also teach marketing firms how to get their first SEO clients and how to build a scalable freelance service or office-free agency.



The online series is hosted by Skool. Skool is a community platform that's optimized for learning. No ads, distractions, or noise. A clean, well-organized place to learn things, make friends, and have fun.



John McDougall, a multi-award-winning marketer, crystallizes his 27 years of SEO experience into the Talk Marketing Golden Ticket program. The program includes sales and proposal templates, SEO checklists and No B.S. Artificial Intelligence SEO secrets (how to avoid poorly executed AI content that dooms your efforts).



What is more believable, memorable and compelling than an imperfect podcast, YouTube video, blog or E-book with the subject expert? Subject matter expertise, testimonials and case studies tell the story – in video, blogs, posts, web content and more, of course. Talk Marketing is talking it through and breaking through the clutter.



How long does it take to become an SEO expert? Promote yourself marketing agency or your first client? The student determines that timeframe. The online programs are designed to be mastered in less than a month. The monthly strategy sessions are most effective with a one-year commitment.



John McDougall is a second-generation marketing guru. His dad ran the 6th largest ad agency in New England. John continues the family magic with talking digital marketing and SEO to the next level.



McDougall has authored three books including“Talk Marketing”,“Web Marketing On All Cylinders - Click Start Your Online Presence” and“Content Marketing and SEO for Law Firms.”



McDougall and his agency are elite Google partners and have been invited, all expenses paid to Google headquarters in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.



He was there in 1995 when the Internet was just starting to hum. And he has continued to innovate along with the new channel.



To learn more, visit Or call 877-623-4291 (toll free).

