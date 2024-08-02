World's Largest Chipmaker TSMC To Build $12 Billion Facility In The US Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) World's largest chipmaker TSMC to build $12 billion facility in the US

Taiwan Company (TSMC) has unveiled plans to invest $12 billion in Phoenix, Arizona – building an advanced semiconductor manufacturing fabrication.

In December 2022, the company announced its commitment to build a second fab in Phoenix, increasing its total to $40 billion.

Then in April 2024, the US Department of Commerce and TSMC Arizona announced up to $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, fulfilling a goal to bring the most advanced chip manufacturing in the world to the United States.

TSMC also announced plans to build a third fab at TSMC Arizona. This third fab brings TSMC's total US investment to more than $65 billion, making this the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Arizona history, and the largest FDI in a greenfield project in US history.

Now with a third fab, TSMC Arizona will create approximately 6,000 jobs – and more than 20,000 accumulated unique construction jobs, as well as tens of thousands of indirect supplier jobs.

As one of TSMC's advanced fabs, TSMC Arizona will play a vital role in the US government's goal to onshore semiconductor manufacturing and strengthen national economic competitiveness. TSMC Arizona's first fab will operate it's leading-edge semiconductor process technology (N4 process), starting.

production in the first half of 2025. The second fab will utilize its leading edge N3 and N2 process technology and be operational in 2028. The recently announced third fab will manufacture chips using 2 nanometer or even more advanced process technology, with production starting by the end of the decade.

TSMC Arizona will be able to produce semiconductor wafers for its valued customers using the most advanced process capabilities in the country.

By increasing our capacity for leading-edge technology in Arizona, we will enable our customers to unleash innovations across mobile, AI and HPC applications for all industry sectors. Watch this video to understand more about the exciting innovations we will make possible in Phoenix, Arizona.