Czechia Hands Over 12 School Buses To Communities In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight communities across Kyiv region received 12 school buses from the Central Bohemian region of the Czech Republic as part of humanitarian aid.

That's according to Ruslan Kravchenko , head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

The donation was agreed upon on the sidelines of the International Summit of Cities and Regions, which took place within the framework of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine.

The will be deployed from the start of the new academic year.

"More than 600 children of these communities will be riding these school buses. The need for school buses remains extremely high," Kravchenko noted.

The head of the administration recalled that the region had also received over UAH 91 million in government subvention for the purchase of school buses.

"Together with the communities, we are already working on their procurement," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 1 billion hryvnias in the form of a subvention to Ukrainian regions for the purchase of school buses.