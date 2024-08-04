Yemeni Gov't Warns Of Impending Healthcare Crisis Amid Funding Shortfall

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Aug 5 (NNN-SABA) – The Yemeni issued a formal warning yesterday, regarding an impending healthcare crisis, as a severe reduction in international funding threatens the closure of key medical facilities nationwide.

The imminent closure of more than 1,000 key facilities, due to declining international funding, could potentially endanger the lives of 500,000 women in the country, according to an official statement.

Yemeni Prime Minister, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, yesterday convened a high-level government meeting in Aden, the country's southern city, to address the crisis. During the meeting, he called for the formation of a government committee, to develop a strategic plan for assessing the health sector's needs, and identifying necessary international interventions.

He also urged international and regional partners, to renew their“vital and continuous support” for health services, to avert a potential humanitarian disaster.

According to a report presented by Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population, Qasim Buhaibeh, during the meeting, the funding shortfall threatens to deprive 600,000 children of essential vaccination and healthcare services, while weakening the country's ability to combat epidemic outbreaks.

Across Yemen, 46 percent of health facilities are only partially functioning, or completely out of service, due to shortages of staff, funds, electricity, medicines, and equipment, according to the World Health Organisation.– NNN-SABA

