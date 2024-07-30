Egyptian Cabinet Approves Environmental Law Amendments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Cabinet, led by Prime Mostafa Madbouly, approved several significant decisions during a meeting on Tuesday, including a draft decision to amend specific provisions of the executive regulations of the Environment Law issued by Prime Minister's Decision No. 338 of 1995. These amendments aim to streamline the procedures for issuing environmental approvals and modernise various environmental requirements and standards.





The key amendments include updating the procedures for the reception and review of environmental studies and their supplements, allowing existing establishments to submit environmental review plans, and enhancing the involvement of environmental consultants and specialists. The amendments also propose developing the environmental registry system to allow electronic submissions and facilitate certain monitoring procedures for establishments.





One notable change is the revision of Article 4, which now states that the Board of Directors of the Environmental Affairs Agency is the supreme authority overseeing the agency's affairs. The board is responsible for setting general policies, approving national plans for environmental protection, endorsing emergency environmental plans against disasters, and providing opinions on draft environmental laws. Additionally, the board will approve the agency's work plans and programs, pioneering and experimental projects, environmental training policies, and plans.





Article 10, as amended, mandates that every natural or legal person, public or private, must submit an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study to the competent administrative authority or licensing authority before starting any project. This study must be conducted according to the criteria and specifications set by the Environmental Affairs Agency, in coordination with the relevant administrative authorities. Industrial areas' administrative authorities must submit a study on pollution loads and activity distribution plans to ensure compatibility and prevent negative impacts from adjacent activities. This study should include an integrated environmental management plan covering waste management, treatment and disposal of industrial wastewater, and self-monitoring plans for air, noise quality, and wastewater.





Article 12, as amended, requires that EIA studies for any establishment or project be prepared by licensed environmental practitioners following guidelines issued by the agency. The preparer of the study is responsible for all included data, information, and documents.





Article 13, as amended, allows the Environmental Affairs Agency to consult public or private consultancy bodies, research centres, or universities to provide opinions on the environmental impact assessments of proposed establishments seeking licences. Article 13 (bis) specifies the environmental specialisations and activities prohibited for unlicensed practitioners, such as environmental risk assessments, environmental management systems, and sustainable environmental practices. Environmental measurements must be conducted in accredited laboratories covering the required pollutants.





Finally, Article 17, as amended, requires the person responsible for managing the establishment to maintain a paper and electronic record detailing the environmental impact of the establishment's activities. They must immediately notify the Environmental Affairs Agency of any deviations in pollutant standards or specifications and the corrective actions taken. The agency must be informed annually of discharge rates and pollutant concentrations and will monitor the environmental record to ensure compliance with the self-monitoring plan, equipment suitability, and the competence of monitoring personnel.



