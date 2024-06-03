Vin Diesel Surprises Four-Year-Old Fan After Leukaemia Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) star Vin Diesel made a preschooler superfan's dreams come true by surprising him after leukaemia treatment.

The 56-year-old appeared at FuelFest in Los Angeles, where he met four-year-old superfan Colton Pursglove, who is in remission from leukaemia.

"Colton was so giddy and couldn't believe he got to meet his real-life hero," said Jordan Pursglove, the child's mother, in a statement shared with people.

Last November, Jordan posted a photo of her son dressed as Diesel's character on Instagram.

"When your four-year-old watches 'Fast & Furious' movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favourite movie character!" she wrote in the caption.

According to the FuelFest website, the event features "top modified, exotic, performance-built, and rare cars from all over the world," along with live drifting and drag racing shows.

'Fast & Furious', also known as 'The Fast and the Furious', is a franchise telling the tale of action films that are largely dealing with street racing, heists, spies, and family.

The first film was released in 2001. However, with the ever-burgeoning fandom, the film has had almost ten parts released. It also had a spin-off film, 'Hobbs & Shaw' in 2019.