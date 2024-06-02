Prince El Hassan Polo Charity Cup Spurs Social Change, Charitable Causes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of HRH Princess Alia Bint Al Hussein, the 2024 Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Polo Charity Cup, took place on Saturday, being a catalyst for social change and charitable causes.

The charity match, held at the Royal Polo Club, aimed to raise funds for relief programmes by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

The primary aim of these programmes is to initiate the renovation of a centre in the Ghor Safi region, an initiative by Himmetna, which is part of a broader Himmetna initiative that aims to upgrade 25 health centres across the Kingdom.

The cup comes by the invitation of Prince Hamza Bin“Mohammad Abbas” as a philanthropic initiative within a community outreach programme in his school, the Amman Baccalaureate.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, Prince Hamza said that his goal for this charity match is to come up with a positive message and cause through a sport he is passionate about.

He elaborated on his admiration for Polo and noted that this match aims to give back to the community through the rehabilitation and renovation of a medical centre in a rural area and supporting national relief efforts for Gaza.

Prince Hamza also shared his ambition to elevate the popularity of Polo in Jordan.“In this charity match, I wanted people to witness the elegance of this sport,” he concluded.