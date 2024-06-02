World Bicycle Day 2024: 7 reasons why cycling is good for health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Bicycle Day, celebrated on June 3rd, highlights the benefits of cycling as a simple, affordable, and eco-friendly mode of transport. Cycling offers numerous benefits, from improving cardiovascular health and muscle strength to boosting mental well-being and aiding in weight management. Embracing cycling can lead to a healthier and more active lifestyle

Cycling strengthens heart, enhances blood circulation, reducing risk of cardiovascular diseases. It lowers blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels, boosting heart health

Cycling targets leg muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and also engages the glutes, core, and lower back. It builds muscle tone, increases strength

Cycling effectively burns calories, boosts metabolism, helping to manage weight. A moderate-intensity ride can burn 400-1000 calories per hour, aiding in fat loss

Cycling reduces stress, anxiety, and depression by releasing endorphins. It enhances mood, mental well-being, and cognitive function, providing a sense of achievement

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that reduces strain on joints. It improves joint mobility and flexibility, particularly in the knees and hips

Regular cycling builds stamina, endurance, improving overall energy levels. It enhances lung capacity and cardiovascular fitness

Regular physical activity like cycling boosts the immune system, reducing the risk of infections and illnesses. It promotes healthy immune responses