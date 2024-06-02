India's Assam Flood Death Toll Rises To 15, Over 600,000 Affected By Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The death toll in floods in India's Assam increased to 15 afterthree more persons lost their lives in the calamity, as the numberof affected population went up to over six lakh, an officialbulletin said, Azernews reports.

The number of affected people was 3.5 lakh in 11 districts onFriday.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority release, however,said the number of affected districts has come down to 10.

One death each was reported from Cachar, Hailakandi andKarimganj districts, taking the toll in floods and storms from May28 to 15.