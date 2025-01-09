Bitget P2P Introduces Verification Ad Feature For Enhanced Merchant And User Protection

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has launched a new feature on its P2P trading platform, enabling merchants to post ads that require additional buyer verification. This feature aims to create a safer trading environment by offering an extra layer of protection for both merchants and users.

Available exclusively to whitelisted merchants, the“Verification Ad” option allows sellers to request identity verification or proof of funds from buyers before proceeding with transactions. The feature reflects a growing industry trend toward enhanced transparency and trust in peer-to-peer trading.

Enhanced Protection for Sellers

The“Verification Ad” functionality provides sellers with greater control by allowing them to verify buyer credentials or fund sources before accepting payments. Merchants can request specific documents, such as a government-issued photo ID, selfie verification, bank statements, or proof of address, depending on the requirements of the transaction.

Buyers who fail to provide the requested verification materials can have their orders rejected without impacting the seller's completion rate. Payment details are withheld until the seller is satisfied with the buyer's documentation, minimizing risks associated with fraudulent or incomplete transactions.

How the Feature Works

Sellers can activate the“Verification Ad” feature when posting a Sell ad. They specify the verification materials required from buyers and outline the terms clearly in the ad details. Buyers, upon selecting a verification ad, are prompted to upload the requested materials through the P2P chatbox for seller review.

If the seller approves the documents, the transaction proceeds as usual. Payment is made by the buyer and confirmed by the seller before tokens are released. In cases where the seller rejects the documentation, the buyer can return to the marketplace to select another trade counterparty.

A Safer and More Transparent Marketplace

Bitget's introduction of the“Verification Ad” feature underscores its commitment to ensuring secure and efficient P2P transactions. By enabling merchants to verify buyer credentials and maintain control over their trades, the platform continues to enhance user trust and foster a safer trading environment.

This feature is currently available to whitelisted merchants, with potential expansion to a broader audience in the future. For more details on the“Verification Ad” feature, users can consult the comprehensive tutorial available on the Bitget platform.

