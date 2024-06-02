Parts Of Switzerland And Germany Waterlogged As Heavy Rains Continue

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Heavy rains continue to affect northeastern Switzerland and the centre of the country. Flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure have been reported. Further rains are forecast on Sunday.

This content was published on June 2, 2024 - 10:49 3 minutes SRF

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe

here .

In eastern Switzerland, several roads were hit by landslides or flooding on Saturday as well as roads in cantons Zurich, St Gallen and Thurgau, Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced.

Since Friday evening there has been a significant risk of flooding on the Rhine River from Lake Constance to Basel and on the Thur River from the Sitter estuary to the Rhine.

+ Flooding risks in parts of Switzerland and Germany after heavy rains

The danger is not over yet, a spokesperson for the Thurgau cantonal police told Swiss public radio, SRF. Around 150 reports of damage have been received. There have been no injuries. The Thurgau cantonal police advise residents to continue to be cautious and not to go too close to the banks.

+ Urban flooding slowly becomes a priority issue for Switzerland

On Friday evening, the federal government's natural hazards platform issued a flood risk level of 3 out of 5 for the Rhine and Thur. At this risk level, the federal government advises people to stay away from the water.

+ How Switzerland beefed up its flood defences

According to the federal government, there is a moderate flood risk level 2 for: Lake Constance (Upper and Lower Lake), Lake Zurich, Sihl from Adliswil to the Limmat estuary, Limmat from Lake Zurich to the Aare estuary, Lake Lucerne, Reuss from Lake Lucerne to the Aare estuary and the Aare from Lake Biel to the Rhine estuary.

Southern Germany under water

Southern Germany has also been affected by days of continuous rainfall. Emergency workers have been deployed in southern Germany to deal with overflowing rivers and streams. A firefighter has died in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm in Upper Bavaria.

By late Saturday evening, ten municipalities in Bavaria had declared a state of emergency because the Danube River and several of its tributaries were swelling dangerously. The situation is becoming particularly critical in the Swabia region.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said on Saturday that new showers and thunderstorms were moving in from the north, which would bring with them the risk of local flooding, especially on Sunday afternoon. The Swabian Alb and areas slightly north of it, as well as the region around Augsburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg and Regensburg, are particularly at risk from the showers and thunderstorms announced for Sunday.

Adpated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Justice minister warns over Swiss parliament protest against climate ruling

This content was published on Jun 2, 2024 Justice Minister Beat Jans says a possible declaration by the Swiss parliament against the European Court of Human Right (ECHR's) recent landmark climate ruling against Switzerland could be problematic.

Read more: Justice minister warns over Swiss parliament protest against climate ruling More Pandemic treaty to be finalised by 2025, WHO says

This content was published on Jun 2, 2024 Talks aimed at reaching a global agreement on how to better fight pandemics will be concluded by 2025 or earlier if possible, the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Read more: Pandemic treaty to be finalised by 2025, WHO says More Switzerland backs Biden's Gaza peace plan

This content was published on Jun 2, 2024 Switzerland supports a new peace proposal pushed by US President Joe Biden for a hostage agreement and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Read more: Switzerland backs Biden's Gaza peace plan More Study: high pollen concentrations increase blood pressure

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 A high concentration of pollen can increase blood pressure in allergy sufferers, according to a Swiss study. The effect is much more pronounced in women and people who are overweight.

Read more: Study: high pollen concentrations increase blood pressure More New asylum regulations come into effect in Switzerland

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 Several asylum-related changes come into effect in Switzerland on June 1 aimed at improving the employment and housing situations of refugees.

Read more: New asylum regulations come into effect in Switzerland More Swiss unions call for CHF5,000 monthly salary for qualified apprentices

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 All workers who have completed an apprenticeship should earn at least CHF5,000 per month, the Swiss Trade Union Federation said on Friday.

Read more: Swiss unions call for CHF5,000 monthly salary for qualified apprentices More Flooding risks in parts of Switzerland and Germany after heavy rains

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 There is a significant risk of flooding on the River Rhine from Lake Constance to Basel and on the Thur River in canton Thurgau in eastern Switzerland.

Read more: Flooding risks in parts of Switzerland and Germany after heavy rains More Geneva Motor Show to end after 100 years

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Though a large audience attended the 2024 edition, next year's show is in question, due to poor signals from the market.

Read more: Geneva Motor Show to end after 100 years More Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events

This content was published on May 31, 2024 In the context of events including the European Football Championships and the summer Olympics, border security will be increased.

Read more: Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events More Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Credit Suisse AG was formally integrated into UBS AG on Friday, with the former being subsequently deleted from Canton Zurich's commercial register.

Read more: Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .