stc signs MoU with NUKS to support students through various initiatives

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 01 June 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Union of Kuwaiti Students (NUKS) – Kuwait University Branch. The strategic partnership reflects stc’s commitment to empowering the youth and providing platforms that can assist them in achieving academic excellence. The initiative comes under stc’s extensive corporate social responsibility, more specifically, the educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, which was launched to support the education system in Kuwait.

By signing the MoU and forming a strategic partnership, stc and NUKS will collaborate to deliver an array of programs and activities tailored specifically for students in Kuwait University. The programs will cover various subjects that aim to empower and educate students on various topics that can assist them in their future careers and personal lives. Considering that Kuwait University is the largest academic institution in Kuwait, the university serves as a vital hub for nurturing the country's future leaders and innovators. As a pioneer in the Kuwaiti telecom and community, stc aims to further enhance its role in supporting students through its educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, in which the Company has organized numerous successful events throughout the years.

The educational ‘upgrade’ initiative was designed to attract and develop student talents and capabilities, providing them with diverse opportunities to gain knowledge and expertise across various subjects. The addition of the new strategic partnership with NUKS comes as a continuation of stc’s ongoing support for educational initiatives. The Company has demonstrated its commitment to developing and enhancing the education system through previous collaborations with various educational institutions in Kuwait. These initiatives reflect stc’s commitment to investing in the future of Kuwait by providing students with the resources and opportunities to thrive.

Commenting on the partnership, Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, "At stc, we are dedicated to supporting the educational journey of Kuwaiti students. Our partnership with NUKS aligns with our mission to invest in the youth, providing them with the resources and opportunities that help them achieve their full potential. Through such programs and collaborations, stc aims to strengthen and broaden the effective platforms available for students to expand on their educational experience.”

AlJasem added, “We are proud to partner with NUKS and are excited to launch the different programs that we believe will add great value to the students at Kuwait University. When launching our educational ‘upgrade’ initiative, stc’s primary objective was to play a contributing role in the education sector. Since launching the initiative, stc successfully collaborated with numerous institutions and organizations, such as NUKS, to bring students unique and innovative learning experiences. As such, stc will continue to form strategic partnerships with parties that share the same objectives as the Company for the greater good of the community.”

Mohammad Adel Al Rushoud, President of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students – KU Branch, said, “This strategic partnership with stc will help strengthen the caliber of events and activities that we present to students in Kuwait University. We are honored to have a reputable partner like stc by our side to support our vision and the range of initiatives we aspire to host. We believe that by working together, we can significantly contribute to the overall educational experience of students at Kuwait University, preparing them to become future leaders and innovators in Kuwait.”







