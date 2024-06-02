Emirati Designers showcases latest innovative designs at 5th Jewels of Emirates Show in Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, May 31, 2024

The 5th edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, currently underway at the Expo Centre Sharjah until June 2, has showcased the exceptional talents of Emirati designers, who are presenting their latest innovations in gold and jewellery design under the "Emirates Jewellers Platform".

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Emirates Jewellers Platform offers local talents the chance to engage with the global jewellery design community while also showcasing their designs alongside more than 144 regional and international exhibitors.

Participants displayed a wide range of innovative designs through the platform, blending the authenticity of Emirati heritage with the essence of contemporary international designs. From unique pieces to a stunning array of jewellery crafted from diamonds, gold, and precious stones, the exhibits captured the attention of exhibition visitors.

The exhibits reflected the designers' skill in merging natural motifs and ancient Emirati elements into their work, garnering admiration for their ability to compete on a global stage with culturally inspired products.

Muna Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI's Chairman and the person responsible for the Emirates Jewellers platform, emphasized that the platform plays a vital role in empowering a new generation of Emirati designers and creative entrepreneurs in the jewellery industry. It provides them with opportunities to showcase their design talents and offers expertise to solidify their position in this vital sector. The platform also encourages them to refine their crafting and marketing skills and create unique designs that can compete effectively on the global stage.

Among the standout participants at the exhibition is the youngest Emirati designer, 11-year-old Meera Yousef Al Muhairi, who presented a collection featuring pearl-inlaid pieces, including necklaces, belts, and collars. Her work is distinguished by a creativity that reflects her youthful talent. Her mother, accompanying her at the event, noted that Meera's drive to innovate stems from her desire to create unique gold and pearl designs that are not yet seen in stores, aiming for production and market availability.

Emirati designer Fatima Al Muhairi, participating for the third time on the "Emirates Jewellers" platform, showcased her distinctive collection named "Fatima Rose." Known for its modern heritage style, her design process involves a collaborative approach with her customers. This starts with selecting the type and colour of the gemstone, followed by proposing the design shape, and finally, executing the design.

Meanwhile, Emirati designer Alia Al Jaber is embracing a new direction in the realm of diamond jewellery design. Moving away from her previous focus on large-sized items such as necklaces and bracelets, she is now concentrating on smaller, more unique pieces. She seeks to accentuate the craftsmanship and aesthetic details in small diamonds, appealing to a broader range of customers who appreciate intricate and artistic elements in their jewellery.

For his part, Ghanim Saeed Al Suwaidi, Director of MÉMOIRE Jewellery, emphasized that participating in the exhibition is a great opportunity that not only fosters the growth of Emirati designers but also bolsters their standing in the market. The exhibition provides a platform to explore the latest global innovations and to track shifting market trends, enabling designers to adapt their creations to meet changing customer tastes and needs effectively.

At the show, Al Suwaidi exhibited a collection of fine jewellery that features unique local designs inspired by Emirati heritage. A standout feature of this collection is an exclusive brand, newly launched by accomplished female Emirati designers. The brand is special for its original heritage design crafted in 21-carat gold, adorned with elegant inlays of mother-of-pearl and turquoise, lending a refined aesthetic that echoes traditional Emirati influences.







