SAS Innovate on Tour Places Istanbul at the Forefront of Generative AI

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Istanbul, Türkiye, 31 May 2024: SAS, a leader in analytics, presented the premier data and AI experience for business leaders, technical users, and SAS partners in Türkiye. SAS Innovate, the company’s global flagship event is on tour this year – it began at Las Vegas and made its way across key hubs of innovation around the world. It made a stop at the prestigious Çırağan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul on the 21st and 22nd of May, 2024.



Generative AI has captured the world's attention, not only as a powerful tool that makes data and AI more accessible to everyone, regardless of skills, but also as a transformative technology reshaping how businesses across all industries operate, innovate and improve their competitiveness. When it comes to learning how to build value with AI and making an impact, SAS Innovate on Tour Istanbul served as the perfect platform. This in-person event featured a wide spectrum of captivating sessions, including in-depth breakouts, interactive roundtables, hands-on workshops and engaging live demos.





Adil Belhouari, a renowned SVP in the Banking industry and an AI and analytics expert said, “It’s always wonderful to be part of such great gatherings where you can meet participants from all over the world to share and exchange knowledge and experiences. SAS Innovate on Tour Istanbul was a fantastic way to connect with like-minded people who are passionate about data and AI.”



Alexander Tikhonov, Regional Director of SAS Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, said: “With a National Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan in effect, the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa region has long realized the significance of the sector’s development in driving progress and building resilience for tomorrow’s challenges. From banking, government, manufacturing, and health care to retail, insurance, education, transportation and telecom, SAS analytics and AI can provide solutions to any industry-specific problem, creating better outcomes for organizations, individuals and communities. Innovation lies at the heart of everything SAS does and has the power to move us all forward.”





SAS Innovate on Tour Istanbul attendees heard authentic stories of how SAS customers and partners use AI and analytics today to optimize their business, manage risk, fight fraud, enhance customer relationships, and more. Inspiring speakers from renowned organizations from across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa shared tips and best practices for AI integration and demonstrated the real-world benefits that SAS analytics and AI bring to the table.



SAS experts took the stage to examine market trends and discuss the company’s efforts to maximize the value of existing business investments. The people of SAS further focused on the most recent innovations and unique capabilities that have been integrated into the SAS platform to boost performance and deliver trustworthy AI solutions.



In addition to staying up to date on the latest advancements in analytics and AI, SAS Innovate on Tour Istanbul participants also had actual hands-on time with the technology while exploring with specialists in the field how SAS can support their organizations in realizing success faster. Furthermore, by networking with industry pioneers who have completed their transformation initiatives, business leaders and executives witnessed the economic value of cloud and AI transformation first-hand.



SAS Innovate on Tour Istanbul was presented by SAS in partnership with Intel and Microsoft. Together, SAS and its partners put data and AI to work and deliver insights that scale decision making, outpace the change and outperform competition.



About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.



