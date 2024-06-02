UN aid cargo flight arrives in Haiti amidst security challenges

(MENAFN) In a critical development for humanitarian efforts in Haiti, the first UN aid cargo flight in three months touched down in the capital city of Port-au-Prince on Thursday, as reported by UN humanitarians on Friday. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed that the flight, facilitated by the UN Humanitarian Air Service from Panama, delivered essential medical supplies to bolster the efforts of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) amidst escalating gang violence that has paralyzed the Haitian capital.



OCHA emphasized the urgency of the aid delivery, highlighting its crucial role in supporting lifesaving operations in areas where insecurity has severely restricted access to healthcare, particularly in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite department. Despite the challenges posed by ongoing violence, Haitian authorities, alongside WHO and local NGOs, remain steadfast in their commitment to providing essential services to displaced populations, including screening for malnutrition, cholera prevention, and psychosocial support.



Meanwhile, UNICEF expressed grave concern over the recruitment and exploitation of children by armed groups in Haiti. The agency estimates that a significant portion of armed group members are children, subjected to coercion, abuse, and exploitation. In response, UNICEF and Haitian authorities have embarked on joint initiatives aimed at supporting the reintegration of children who were previously involved with armed groups, underscoring the critical need for concerted efforts to address this pressing humanitarian issue.



In a separate development, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the designation of Garry Conille as Haiti's interim prime minister by the Transitional Presidential Council. Guterres expressed anticipation for further progress in establishing transitional governance arrangements in Haiti, signaling a commitment to supporting stability and progress in the embattled nation during this critical juncture. As Haiti navigates complex challenges, including political instability and security threats, the UN and its partners remain dedicated to providing vital assistance and fostering sustainable solutions to alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people.

